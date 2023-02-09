Edey leads No. 1 Purdue against Iowa

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -7.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue faces the Iowa Hawkeyes after Zach Edey scored 33 points in Purdue’s 79-74 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers are 11-1 in home games. Purdue ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 4.4.

The Hawkeyes are 7-5 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip Rebraca averaging 3.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is averaging 22.4 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Advertisement

Kris Murray is scoring 20.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hawkeyes. Rebraca is averaging 14.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 70.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article