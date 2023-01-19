Edey leads No. 3 Purdue against Minnesota after 32-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-9, 1-5 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -14; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 32 points in Purdue’s 64-63 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 5-5 in home games. Minnesota is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Boilermakers are 6-1 in conference play. Purdue is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 12.9 points. Dawson Garcia is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Edey is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 13.4 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

