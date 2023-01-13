Edey leads No. 3 Purdue against Nebraska

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-8, 2-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -15; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue’s 76-63 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers are 7-1 on their home court. Purdue has an 11-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Cornhuskers are 2-4 in conference play. Nebraska has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12.4 points. Edey is shooting 63.1% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Sam Griesel is averaging 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cornhuskers. Derrick Walker is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article