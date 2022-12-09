Edey leads No. 4 Purdue against Nebraska after 23-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Purdue has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 11.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.2% for Nebraska.
Edey is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 13.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.1 points for Purdue.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.