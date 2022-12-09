Edey leads No. 4 Purdue against Nebraska after 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Zach Edey scored 23 points in Purdue’s 85-66 victory against the Hofstra Pride. The Cornhuskers have gone 4-0 at home. Nebraska scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Purdue has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 11.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.2% for Nebraska.

Edey is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 13.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.1 points for Purdue.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article