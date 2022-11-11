The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Edey near perfect as Purdue handles Austin Peay 63-44

By
November 11, 2022 at 10:04 p.m. EST
Austin Peay guard Elijah Perkins (2) defends Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (Alex Martin/Journal & Courier via AP)
Austin Peay guard Elijah Perkins (2) defends Purdue guard Brandon Newman (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (Alex Martin/Journal & Courier via AP)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored a career-hight 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds and Purdue led the whole way in a 63-44 win over Austin Peay on Friday night.

Edey — who played 30 minutes — set his previous career-high of 25 points in 22 minutes against Michigan State last year on 10-for-15 shooting.

The 7-foot-4 junior made half of all the Boilermakers’ field goals. Purdue (2-0) finished 24 for 48 but was a paltry 2 for 19 from 3-point range. Purdue had five players score five points apiece.

For his part, Austin Peay’s 6-11 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Governors (0-2). Shon Robinson scored 11 points and Cameron Copeland 10. Austin Peay shot 15 for 53 (28.3%).

Edey’s dunk with 5:27 left before halftime made it 23-12 and the Boilermakers led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

