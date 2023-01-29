Edey, No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers host the Michigan State Spartans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan State Spartans (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -8; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tyson Walker and the Michigan State Spartans visit Zach Edey and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. The Boilermakers have gone 9-1 in home games. Purdue has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State has a 6-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 20.8 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 62.6% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Walker is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

