Purdue (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) heads into next week’s Big Ten Tournament with five consecutive wins overall. Edey also had nine rebounds.

Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Hoosiers. Indiana (12-14, 7-12) finished conference play for the fifth consecutive season without a winning record — the first time that has happened since 1911-19.

AD

AD

This one looked awfully familiar, too, as the Hoosiers went 5 of 23 on 3-pointers and had several long scoreless stretches.

Indiana managed to quickly cut a 29-20 deficit to 35-31 early in the second half before the Boilermakers answered with eight straight points. When the Hoosiers charged back, getting within 47-42 with 6:29 to go, Purdue countered with an 8-3 burst to make it 45-35.

Indiana was still within six with less than a minute to go, but the Boilermakers closed it out at the free-throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: Just a couple of weeks ago, the bracketologists had the Hoosiers pegged for the NCAA Tournament. Their late-season swoon certainly put those hopes in jeopardy, and now they may need to win their first Big Ten Tournament title to make it.

AD

Purdue: The Boilermakers head into next week’s league tourney as perhaps the league’s hottest team and a real threat to win the title in Indianapolis. Not only are they playing well, they are 14-1 in Indiana — and won’t leave the state again this season.

AD

STAT PACK

Indiana: Rob Phinisee had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in his hometown. ... Jerome Hunter also had 12 points. ... The Hoosiers shot 38.5% from the field, were outrebounded 37-24 and had 12 turnovers. ... Fourth-year coach Archie Miller still has not beaten Purdue. ... Starting guard Armaan Franklin missed his fourth straight game (right foot).

Purdue: Trevion Williams had six points and seven rebounds while Aaron Wheeler added eight points and seven rebounds. ... Sasha Stefanovic made two 3s and had eight points. ... The Boilermakers won despite going 6 of 21 on 3s and having 15 turnovers. ... Purdue has held 15 consecutive opponents to 72 points or fewer.

AD

THE VIEW

While only a few dozen were inside Mackey Arena and its cardboard cutouts, hundreds enjoyed the rivalry from across the street at Ross-Ade Stadium. They took advantage of the unseasonably warm, sunny day by sitting on blankets inside and watching the game on the football stadium’s video board.

AD

UP NEXT

Indiana: Must wait for the Big Ten Tournament bracket to learn next week’s opponent at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Purdue: Won’t play until Friday against a yet-to-be determined foe.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25