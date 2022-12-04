Edey's 31 points, 22 boards lead No. 5 Purdue past Minnesota

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST LAFAYETE, Ind. — Zach Edey set career highs with 31 points and 22 rebounds, powering No. 5 Purdue past Minnesota 89-70 Sunday in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The 7-foot-4 Edey started slowly, making only one of his first seven shots. He dominated after that, finishing 11 of 23 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Edey has scored at least 20 points in seven straight games.

Fletcher Loyer scored 20 for Purdue (8-0). Brandon Newman had 13 and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Caleb First each scored 10. Furst started in place of Mason Gillis, who sat out with a minor back injury.

Jamison Battle led the Golden Gophers (4-4) with 21 points. Ta’Lon Cooper added 15 points for Minnesota.

The Boilermakers used a 15-0 run to take 42-20 lead with 1:34 left in the half. Minnesota scored the final seven points before the break.

Advertisement

Purdue held a 41-21 rebounding edge, leading to a 17-2 advantage in second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers lost their third in a row overall. They’ve dropped four of their last five against Purdue.

Purdue: With two victories, Purdue figures to remain the top five. The Boilermakers, who were ranked as high as No. 1 last season, have been ranked in the top five in consecutive years for the first time since the 1986-87 and 1987-88. The Boilermakers have spent 13 of the past 23 AP polls ranked in the top five. The only team with more weeks in top five is Gonzaga (22).

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Michigan on Thursday night.

Purdue: Hosts Hofstra on Wednesday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article