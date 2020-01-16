Shawn Stith hit two free throws with :54 remaining in regulation and both teams missed potential game-winning shots in the closing seconds.
Edler-Davis finished 4 of 9 from long range and totaled 25 points off the bench for Bakersfield (8-10, 2-1). Demonte Buckingham had 16 points and Stith finished with 11 points.
Jordan Giles finished 11 of 13 from the line and scored 19 points to lead UMKC (9-10, 2-3). Brandon McKissic added 15 points and Josiah Allick contributed 10 points and eight rebounds off the Kangaroos bench.
