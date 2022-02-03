The Beach are 5-3 in home games. Long Beach State is fourth in the Big West with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 4.5.
The Roadrunners are 1-4 in conference play. CSU Bakersfield is 2-6 against opponents over .500.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Murray is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.
Edler-Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10 points and 6.4 rebounds. Justin McCall is shooting 51.0% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.
Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.