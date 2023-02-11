Edwards' 16 lead James Madison over Coastal Carolina 73-66

CONWAY, S.C. — Terrence Edwards had 16 points in James Madison’s 73-66 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
The Chanticleers (10-16, 4-10) were led in scoring by Josh Uduje, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jimmy Nichols added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Antonio Daye Jr. also put up 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. The Chanticleers extended their losing streak to seven in a row.
