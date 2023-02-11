Edwards' 16 lead James Madison over Coastal Carolina 73-66

Edwards was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Dukes (18-9, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Mezie Offurum scored 13 points while going 6 of 11 from the field, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Noah Freidel was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.