Edwards, a junior forward, was second on the team in scoring behind three-time All-American Rhyne Howard at 16.9 points per game and led Kentucky with 8.2 rebounds per contest despite being suspended four games this season. Her game-winning 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining capped the Wildcats’ rally from a 15-point deficit and stunned top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 for their first conference tournament championship since 1982.

Kentucky’s 10th consecutive victory, after losing eight of nine, earned the Wildcats a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They fell 69-62 to No. 11 seed Princeton in the first round Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Massengill, a graduate transfer, and sophomore Hunt each averaged 7.0 points and were fourth and third respectively in rebounding at 3.6 and 4.7 per game.

