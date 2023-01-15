Edwards and George Washington host George Mason

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Washington Colonials (8-9, 2-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-7, 3-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the George Mason Patriots after Maximus Edwards scored 24 points in George Washington’s 81-74 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. The Patriots are 10-0 on their home court. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Oduro averaging 5.4.

The Colonials have gone 2-2 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks second in the A-10 scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by James Bishop averaging 7.6.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 14.3 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games for George Mason.

Bishop is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 21.8 points and 5.1 assists. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

