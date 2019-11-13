Pepperdine led by 21 points after Jan Zidek made two free throws with 2:40 remaining. Zidek, who played seven minutes, scored all seven of his points in a one-minute stretch in which he made a 3-pointer and went 4-for-4 from the line.

Terrell Gomez scored a career-high 33 points for the Matadors (0-3). Darius Brown II added 12 points. Elijah Harkless had six rebounds and six assists.

Both teams made 13 3-pointers. Pepperdine made 19 of 23 free throws.

Pepperdine takes on Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Cal State Northridge play at Auburn on Friday.

