The Bears never trailed in the first half half but the lead changed hands eight times in the second half, along with four ties.

Ten of Edwards’ 14 points came in the second half. Radebaugh led Northern Colorado with 19 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Bodie Hume added 15 points and Kur Jockuch 11 rebounds.

Harding scored 21 points for the Wildcats, Michal Kozak added 13 points and career highs of 18 rebounds and seven blocks. Cody John had 12 points.

Both teams take on Sacramento State in their next game. Weber State visits the Hornets on Saturday, while Northern Colorado heads home for its matchup against Sacramento State on Thursday.

