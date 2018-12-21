VERMILLION, S.D. — Cortez Edwards had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Southern Mississippi overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat South Dakota 66-60 on Friday night.

Southern Miss (8-4) did not attempt a free throw until the final minute when Tyree Griffin made 3 of 4 from the line to hold off the Coyotes. Griffin finished with 12 points and four assists.

Triston Simpson had 15 points for South Dakota. Cody Kelly had 11 points and eight rebounds and Stanley Umude added 11 points and seven rebounds. South Dakota (6-7) made 16 of 20 free throws.

A 3-pointer by the Golden Eagles’ LaDavius Drane tied the score at 42 with 13 minutes left in the second half. Griffin tied it again with a layup a minute later. After the lead exchanged hands, Tim Rowe’s 3-pointer put Southern Miss ahead to stay, 49-48 with 9:23 remaining.

Two 3-pointers by Kelly in the final minute were not enough for South Dakota to overcome a nine-point deficit.

