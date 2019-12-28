The standout junior ran with no obvious difficulty as he caught passes and lined up at running back beside quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-team offense.
Edwards-Helaire leads the undefeated Tigers (13-0) with 1,290 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. Freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery Jr. and Chris Curry could play more prominent roles if Edwards-Helaire is limited or can’t play.
