The Pirates scored a season-low 14 first half points and shot a season-low 3 for 26 (11.5%) in the first half. The 14 points Houston allowed in the first half was tied for the third least allowed in a half in school history trailing 12 allowed in the first half against UConn on Dec. 28, 2016 and 13 allowed in the first half against East Carolina on Feb. 25, 2018.