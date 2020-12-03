Howard struggled in her return, missing all seven of her 3-pointers and shooting 3-of-14, but her teammates picked her up and she contributed a basket in the game-winning surge.
Rachel Ranke opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to put K-State on top 44-43 and Christianna Carr made a 3 to give Kansas State a tie at 49 with 5½ minutes to go but that was it.
Five different players scored down the stretch for Kentucky (3-0) while Kansas State (1-1) missed its last five shots and two free throws and had a turnover.
Robyn Benton and Chasity Patterson added 11 points apiece for Kentucky, which had a 40-31 rebounding advantage and forced 18 turnovers.
Carr had 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Ranke 12 for Kansas State.
