San Diego put up 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Finn Sullivan scored a career-high 25 points for the Toreros (7-12, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Braun Hartfield added 17 points and six rebounds. Alex Floresca had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Joey Calcaterra, who was second on the Toreros in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, was held to 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Pepperdine plays Loyola Marymount at home on Thursday. San Diego faces Brigham Young on the road on Thursday.

