Edwards leads Syracuse against Florida State after 27-point performance

Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -2; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Jesse Edwards scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 77-68 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Seminoles are 5-7 in home games. Florida State is 6-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Orange are 7-6 in conference matchups. Syracuse scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Seminoles and Orange face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Warley is averaging 6.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Joseph Girard III is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.6 points for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

