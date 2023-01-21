Edwards leads Syracuse against Georgia Tech after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Jesse Edwards scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 82-78 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-4 in home games. Georgia Tech is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Orange are 5-3 against conference opponents. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Orange match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith is averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Edwards is averaging 13.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

