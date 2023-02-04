Edwards leads Syracuse to 77-68 victory over Boston College

BOSTON — Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and Syracuse pulled away late to beat Boston College 77-68 on Saturday.
Quinten Post finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists to pace the Eagles (11-13, 5-9). Jaeden Zackery had 14 points and five assists before fouling out. Makai Ashton-Langford contributed 11 points, six boards, five assists and two blocks.
Edwards scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to guide Syracuse to a 35-32 lead at halftime. The Orange shot 45% from the floor before intermission but hit just 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Boston College hit 13 of 33 shots overall (39%) and 5 of 20 from distance. Syracuse earned its advantage by making 7 of 8 free throws. The Eagles sank their only attempt.
Boston College battled its way to the lead twice in the second half. The second time came with 8:33 remaining when back-to-back layups by Chas Kelley III and Ashton-Langford gave the Eagles a 59-56 advantage. Edwards sandwiched a dunk and a layup around two Mintz free throws and the Orange moved in front 62-59 with 6:49 left. Girard scored six from there and Mintz added five to keep Syracuse in front.
The Orange shot 51% from the floor (26 of 51) but only 29% from beyond the arc (4 of 14). The Eagles shot 42% overall and made only 11 of 35 from distance (31%). Syracuse sank 21 of 24 foul shots, while the Eagles hit 3 of 4.
Syracuse has a 57-26 lead over the Eagles in a series that dates to 1959. The Orange have won 10 straight for a second time and Boston College and haven’t lost on the Eagles’ floor since 2018.
___
