The No. 6 seed Waves made 11 of their first 16 shots to a take a 20-point lead when Edwards hit a 3-pointer with 10:45 left in the first half. Santa Clara started the game 2-of-12 shooting and shot just 28% (8 of 29) from the field in the first half.
The seventh-seeded Broncos trimmed their deficit to eights points in the closing seconds but got no closer.
Pepperdine plays third-seeded Saint Mary’s in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Josip Vrankic led Santa Clara with 18 points. DJ Mitchell and Tahl Eaddy scored 15 apiece.
