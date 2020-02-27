Trevon Allen had 14 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (7-21, 3-14), whose losing streak reached four games. Ja’Vary Christmas added 13 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Northern Colorado defeated Idaho 74-53 on Jan. 25. Northern Colorado matches up against Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Idaho takes on Southern Utah on the road on Saturday.
