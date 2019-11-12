Jordan Shepherd, who sat out last season after transferring from Oklahoma and scored 15 points in his debut against James Madison, had 12 points for Charlotte (1-1). Milos Supica added 12 points.
Kellan Grady had 20 points for the Wildcats (0-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 11 points. Luke Frampton had 10 points.
Charlotte plays Wake Forest at home on Sunday. Davidson faces UNC Wilmington at home on Saturday.
