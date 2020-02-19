Edwards’ 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining stretched the advantage to eight points.

J’Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Samir Doughty, who had 15 points, cut Georgia’s lead to 58-53 with a three-point play with 1:02 remaining. Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final 1:01 to help protect the Bulldogs’ lead.

It was a much-needed win for Georgia (13-13, 3-10), which had lost eight of nine, including four straight under second-year coach Tom Crean.

No. 11 LOUISVILLE 90, SYRACUSE 66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points, Dwayne Sutton added 16 and Louisville routed Syracuse 90-66 to end a two-game losing streak.

The Cardinals (22-5, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed against the Orange after losses at Georgia Tech and Clemson dropped them six spots in the rankings and out of the conference lead. They stretched a 41-34 halftime lead to double digits early in the second half and an 18-2 run made it 69-44.

Buddy Boeheim had 15 points for Syracuse (14-12, 7-8). The Orange have lost five of six.

No. 16 SET0N HALL 74, No. 21 BUTLER 72

NEWARK, N.J. — Sandro Mamukelashvili hit an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer to give Seton Hall a stunning victory over Butler.

The winning shot came on an inbounds play after the officials reviewed a missed shot by Quincy McKnight and added two tenths of a second, putting 0.6 on the clock.

McKnight inbounded the ball and Mamukelashvili caught it and tossed it at the basket. It hit the rim and rolled. Knight led the Pirates (19-7, 11-3 Big East) with 18 points.

Kamar Baldwin had 20 points for Butler (19-7, 7-7).

