HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Cortez Edwards had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Southern Miss defeated UTSA 78-71 on Thursday night.

Tyree Griffin had 18 points and six rebounds for Southern Miss (16-9, 8-5 Conference USA), which won its fifth straight game. Leonard Harper-Baker added 14 points and 12 rebounds. LaDavius Draine had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Keaton Wallace had 27 points for the Roadrunners (15-11, 9-4). Jhivvan Jackson added 25 points. Atem Bior had 11 rebounds.

Southern Miss finishes out the regular season against UTEP at home on Saturday. UTSA finishes out the regular season against Louisiana Tech on the road on Saturday.

