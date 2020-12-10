Colbey Ross, who is on the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy watch lists, added nine points for Pepperdine. He also had 11 assists, two shy of a career high.
Zidek made four of Pepperdine’s 10 3-pointers in the first half as the Waves built a 44-30 lead. Matt Bradley and Grant Anticevich did nearly all of the scoring for Cal in the half, combining for 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting.
Pepperdine led by double digits the entire second half. Edwards had 13 points and his dunk with 7:43 to play stretched the Waves’ lead to 63-47 with 7:33 remaining.
Bradley finished with 27 points and Anticevich had 21 for the Golden Bears (2-4).
It was the first time a Pac-12 school has traveled to Pepperdine since 2012. Cal had won three in the series, each at home.
