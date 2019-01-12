Purdue’s Carsen Edwards (3) drives against Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice, left, and Brad Davison (34) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Edwards had a game-high 36 points in Purdue’s 84-80 win. (Andy Manis/Associated Press)

MADISON, Wis. — Carsen Edwards scored 36 points as Purdue outlasted Wisconsin 84-80 in overtime Friday.

The Boilermakers (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten) did most of their damage from the free throw line in overtime. Though they finished the game 17 of 30 from the line, which included 8 for 12 in overtime to seal the win.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, came in averaging 9.1 turnovers a game, second best in the NCAA. But the Badgers (11-5, 3-2) committed 17 for the game, including two in a key overtime stretch as they managed only a D’Mitrik Trice free throw over their final five possessions.

Wisconsin made it to overtime thanks to some late heroics by Trice in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Just 2 of 10 before the final stretch, he hit back-to-back 3 pointers to tie the game at 74. Edwards airballed a long 3-point attempt with 3.2 seconds left in regulation, and Trice’s wild attempt under pressure at the horn was off.

Edwards was 3 of 16 from the field on Tuesday as the Boilermakers lost to Michigan State. That included 2 of 13 from 3. But he hit his first three 3-point attempts and was 6 of 14 from the arc. But he still shot 10 of 26.

Ethan Happ led Wisconsin with 31 points.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers won their first road game of the season, picking up a quality win in a place they hadn’t scored more than 75 points since it opened in 1998.

Wisconsin: The Badgers faltered down the stretch as they lost back-to-back home games sandwiched around a win at Penn State.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Rutgers on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: Plays at Maryland on Monday.

