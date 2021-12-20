Northwestern scored the first 17 points of the second half. James Kelley finally got UIS on the board when he hit a 3-pointer with 13:32 remaining.
Kelley led the Prairie Stars with 14 points and Chris Hamil scored 13.
Northwestern finished at 55% from the field with 24 assists on 32 made baskets. The Wildcats average just 8.8 turnovers per game and had eight in this one. They are third in the nation, committing turnovers on only 12.6% of their possessions.
Northwestern had not played since Dec. 12 against NJIT, a 70-52 victory for the Wildcats. Northwestern’s scheduled game on Dec. 18 against DePaul was cancelled due to positive COVID results within the DePaul program.
