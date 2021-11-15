Baylor: Smith and Egbo are proven returning players for the Bears. But along with a new coach, the 10-player roster is vastly different from last season. Jordan Lewis and Ja’Mee Asberry are transfers who are proven 3-point shooters. Asberry had five points while going 1 of 7 on 3s Monday, missing the first six, after she scored 17 points with five 3s in a win at Texas-Arlington.