Matthews shot 8 for 10 from the line and grabbed seven rebounds. Eggleston also had 10 rebounds for the Red Wolves while Fields posted eight assists.

The 90 points marks a season best for Arkansas State (11-5, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference).

The Red Wolves were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 52-41. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow 3-point victory. The Panthers’ 52 points in the first half were a season high.

Damon Wilson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (10-6, 3-2). Nelson Phillips added 16 points. Kavonte Ivery had 13 points.

Arkansas State faces South Alabama on the road on Thursday. Georgia State takes on Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday.

