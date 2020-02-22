In overtime, two Terry Taylor baskets gave Austin Peay a 79-76 lead. Wallace then staged his own 5-1 rally with two free throws giving EIU an 82-80 lead with 51 seconds remaining. The Governors missed two shots before EIU got the rebound and Mack Smith made 1 of 2 at the line. Carlos Paez then missed a hurried 3-pointer.
Smith scored 15 points, George Dixon had 14 with 11 rebounds and Shareef Smith scored 10 points for EIU (14-14, 7-9).
Adams made five 3-pointers and scored 31 points and Taylor had 26 points and 16 rebounds for Austin Peay. Eli Abaev grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Governors (19-10, 13-3) dropped into a first-place tie with Murray State.
