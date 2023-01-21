Ejim leads No. 16 Gonzaga women past Saint Mary's 82-57

MORAGA, Calif. — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures and No. 16 Gonzaga rolled to its 12th straight win with an 82-57 victory over Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Ejim’s layup capped an early 11-0 run that gave Gonzaga a 15-4 lead. She had 10 in the first quarter when Gonzaga went 11 for 18 and took a 26-17 lead. She had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting at halftime, staking the Bulldogs to a 41-27 lead.