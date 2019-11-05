Florida State made its last four shots and scored the last 10 points to lead 41-22 at the half. Ekhomu scored 11 points. That hot finish carried into the second half when the Seminoles shot 64% (21 of 33) to finish at 54.5% for the game.

Charleston Southern shot 25.5 percent and was outrebounded 51-21. No player reached double figures or had more than four rebounds.

The only other time the teams met was in 1997 in FSU coach Sue Semrau’s sixth game when the Seminoles won 72-51. Her second win over Charleston Southern was the 430th of her career.

