The Seminoles made just four of their first 19 shots and Wake Forest took a 17-9 lead when Gina Conti hit a 3-pointer about three minutes into the second quarter but Florida State shot 74% (29 of 39) the rest of the way. Jones made a layup during a 13-3 run midway through the third quarter that gave the Seminoles the lead for good and a 3 by Ekhomu made it 67-48 with six minutes to play.
Ivana Raca led Wake Forest (13-14, 6-10) with 17 points, Conti scored 16 and Alex Sharp added 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Demon Deacons have lost six of their last seven games.
___
