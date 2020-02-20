The Seminoles made just four of their first 19 shots and Wake Forest took a 17-9 lead when Gina Conti hit a 3-pointer about three minutes into the second quarter but Florida State shot 74% (29 of 39) the rest of the way. Jones made a layup during a 13-3 run midway through the third quarter that gave the Seminoles the lead for good and a 3 by Ekhomu made it 67-48 with six minutes to play.