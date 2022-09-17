EKU welcomes coach back with 40-17 win over Buccaneers

RICHMOND, Ky. — Parker McKinney threw for four touchdowns to tie the Eastern Kentucky career record and the Colonels welcomed back Walt Wells with a 40-17 victory Saturday night over Charleston Southern three weeks after the coach was hospitalized after a “cardiac episode” in his campus office.
“It was a great test for my heart,” he said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and added that he had a couple of broken ribs and a cracked sternum.
McKinney tied TJ Pryor (2009-12) as EKU’s career TD passing leader at 51 with his 5-yarder to Jyran Mitchell late in the game.
Interceptions by Josh Hayes and Eli Hairston led to 10 points in the third quarter and the Colonels (2-1) added another score after Jayden Higgins had consecutive receptions of 47 and 41 yards, the latter for a TD. Higgins had a career-high 175 yards receiving on seven catches.
Jaden Smith scored EKU’s first touchdown, returning a punt 56 yards then completing the drive with an 8-yard scoring catch.
The Colonels led 16-0 after touchdown passes to Smith and Dakota Allen before the Buccaneers (0-3) rallied to close within 16-10 at halftime.
