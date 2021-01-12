Justin Turner had 18 points for the Falcons (9-3, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Daeqwon Plowden added eight rebounds.
Trey Diggs, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Falcons, was held to only six points on 2-of-10 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.