Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first half, heading to the locker room tied at 19. The Pilots’ 19 first-half points marked a season low for the team.
Tahirou Diabate had 12 points for the Pilots (8-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games.
Ball State plays Toledo at home on Jan. 3. Portland hosts top-ranked Gonzaga on Jan. 2.
