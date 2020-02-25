Michael Flowers, the Broncos’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-5 shooting.
The Cardinals evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Western Michigan defeated Ball St. 68-64 on Feb. 8. Ball State plays Toledo on the road on Saturday. Western Michigan plays Northern Illinois at home on Saturday.
