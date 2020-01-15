Christian Lutete had 29 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (8-11, 2-2). Noel scored 26 points. He added five assists but had seven turnovers. Connor Withers scored 13 points.
Maine takes on Binghamton at home on Sunday. UMass-Lowell plays at Albany next Wednesday.
