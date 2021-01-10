Oregon shot 42 of 80 (52.5%) from the field.
After the Ducks (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12 Conference) built a quick 10-2 lead, Cal responded by outscoring the Ducks 13-8. Ugonne Onyiah’s 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the first quarter brought the Bears within 18-15.
But Oregon responded with a vengeance and outscored the Bears (0-10, 0-7) 28-4 for the remainder of the half and led 50-19 at halftime. The Ducks had runs of 18-2 and 12-0 during that stretch.
Cal scored four points in the second quarter and eight in the third.
Onyiah scored 13 for Cal and Evelien Lutje Schipholt 10.
