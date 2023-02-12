Eley and Siena host Marist

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marist Red Foxes (8-15, 4-10 MAAC) at Siena Saints (16-9, 10-4 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -9.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Marist Red Foxes after Michael Eley scored 23 points in Siena’s 72-65 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints are 7-3 on their home court. Siena averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Red Foxes have gone 4-10 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is averaging 15.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the past 10 games for Siena.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 7.3 points for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

