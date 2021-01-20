Eley and McGowan will participate in spring practice and will be eligible in 2021.
Eley (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) started in 11 of 26 games in his three seasons at Maryland. He started nine games as a sophomore in 2019 and had 79 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
McGowan (5-11, 205) had 34 receptions in eight games to rank second on the Northwestern team in 2020. For his career, he had 1,688 all-purpose yards, including 802 receiving, 531 on kickoff returns and 352 rushing. He signed with Northwestern from Dalton, Georgia.
