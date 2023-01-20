Eley scores 20 as Siena beats Mount St. Mary's 72-57

Eley shot 6 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Saints (13-6, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Javian McCollum was 6 of 14 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 17 points. Jared Billups shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and four blocks.