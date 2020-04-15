“We’re extremely excited about the addition of Elias to our basketball program,” Middle Tennessee coach Nick McDevitt said. “His ability to shoot, pass and handle the ball as a 6-foot-8 guard makes him a real weapon that Blue Raider fans will enjoy watching on the court.”
King joins a roster with five other players from the Atlanta area, and he is the second member of McDevitt’s signing class for 2020.
