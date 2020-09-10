The 6-foot-6, 330-pound native of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania enrolled for the spring semester at Syracuse and was expected to give the Orange needed depth at guard.
The ruling was a disappointment for fifth-year Orange coach Dino Babers, whose offensive line was riddled with injuries last year and has tight end/defensive lineman Chris Elmore at guard for Saturday’s season opener at No. 18 North Carolina.
