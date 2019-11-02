Mitchell opened the scoring with a 39-yard carry with 6:28 left in the second quarter. The Bobcats (2-6, 1-3) scored their only points on Joshua Rowland’s 33-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the half to cut the deficit to 7-3. Stevie Artigue answered with a 46-yarder for Louisiana-Lafayette as time expired in the first half.