Jeff Pollard added 12 points and Marvin Cannon scored 11 points and had eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-4).

Washington State led for almost the entire game, shooting 52.5% and outrebounding Florida A&M 46-24. The Cougar bench outscored the Rattlers bench 34-18.

Florida A&M (0-9) trailed 41-24 at the end of the first half. The Rattlers got within 11 with 3:19 remaining in the second but were unable to close the gap in a game where they were overmatched on both ends of the court. Washington State shot 63% in the second half.

AD

AD

M.J Randolph had 21 points for the Rattlers and Rod Melton Jr. added 15.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers have four road games left before their first game at home.

Washington State: The Cougars are on a four-game winning streak and have two more non-conference games before the start of Pac-12 competition.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M: The Rattlers play at Seattle on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars play Incarnate Word at home on Saturday.

_____

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD